Renato Sanches’ £30 million ‘trade,’ Kylian Mbappe’s boost, and Philippe Coutinho’s price

The summer transfer window has been open for just over a month, and Liverpool has been associated with a number of players, with more expected to come at Anfield.

Following a crippling injury issue that left the Reds woefully depleted at vital moments of the season, Jurgen Klopp has already reinforced his defense with Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds continue to be associated with central midfielders from across the world, as their need to reinforce in the forward position is well known, with a number of names apparently being monitored.

We take a look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability to them…

Philippe Coutinho is a Brazilian footballer.

The Mirror obtained information from Mundo Deportivo and Football Espana.

To begin, Mundo Deportivo reports that the Brazilian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has been instructed to locate the 29-year-old a new club.

Following Hakan Calhanoglu’s summer transfer to city rivals Inter, AC Milan has been linked with his services. The former Liverpool playmaker is still being linked with a move, and his name is rarely mentioned without Liverpool in the same sentence.

According to Football Espana, he will be available for £20 million, which is less than the add-ons agreed upon in the original £142 million deal to the Camp Nou in 2018.

Coutinho is unlikely to return to Anfield because of his recent injury concerns and other factors.

Mbappe, Kylian.

The Mirror reports on RMC Sport.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly told PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino ahead to France’s Euro 2020 exit that he does not want to extend his contract, as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

The Frenchman is said to be focused on finishing his current deal, which expires next summer, and has no plans to extend his stay at the Parc Des Princes.

After dazzling at the World Cup three years ago, the 22-year-old went on a scoring drought at the European Championships this summer, with his penalty saved by Yann Sommer in the Round of 16 knocking Didier Deschamps’ team out.

While Liverpool has been tipped as a title contender, it appears quite improbable that they will win. The summary comes to a close.