Rematch between Joshua and Usyk: Danbury promoter believes the outcome will be the same.

Anthony Joshua, a former boxing heavyweight, is poised to meet Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch next year, and some think it’s a poor idea.

When questioned about a rematch between Joshua and Usyk, Danbury-based promoter AJ Galante believes it would be a horrible idea to hold it now.

When he participated on the Sports For All PH podcast, presented by Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, the 34-year-old businessman believes the outcome would remain the same.

“I don’t think I’d take the rematch if I were in charge of his career.” Nothing is going to change, in my opinion. In my opinion, what they need to do with him is take a step back and look at his training camp to see how they can change what they’re doing and possibly find another opponent for him. “A top-level opponent against whom he might be able to do better stylistically,” Galante remarked.

Joshua became easy prey for a sharp and technical pugilist like Usyk, according to Galante.

“Anthony Joshua is a talented boxer, but he needs to shake things up a bit. He’s excessively thick, and he’s got too much muscle, in my opinion. As a heavyweight, I understand the importance of strength. However, he is a one-dimensional character. I believe he needs to improve his movement and defense. But he can still do a lot in the future. “I’m hoping he’ll be able to heal,” Galante said.

Joshua, on the other hand, appears to be hell-bent on getting the rematch and reclaiming his titles.

Tyson Fury has urged Joshua to consider retiring from boxing if the 31-year-old British boxer loses again.

“I think he’s finished, retire, done if he doesn’t beat Usyk in his rematch,” Fury told Boxing Social. “No matter how he does it, he has to win that fight.”