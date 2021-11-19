Reiss Nelson is expected to leave Arsenal next summer, according to reports.

Arsenal is anticipated to lose a number of players next summer, and Reiss Nelson could be one of them.

With the Gunners, the 21-year-old winger has scarcely had a chance.

One of the reasons for his lack of regular minutes on the pitch is that the Gunners signed Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Nuno Tavares, and Takehiro Tomiyasu during the previous transfer window.

The bad news is that, while Nelson is already struggling to find regular playing time, the Gunners’ list of objectives could further stifle Nelson’s chances of getting noticed, according to Football London.

Nelson will definitely be disappointed by the unfortunate turn of affairs.

When he returned from a loan spell with Hoffenheim in 2019, there were high expectations for him, but they were all dashed.

Nelson was loaned out to Feyenoord after signing a one-year contract extension, having to compete with players like Willian, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Nelson has yet to make an appearance for the Eredivisie side as of this writing. His frustrations are compounded by the fact that he has been injured.

Regardless, the general consensus is that he will depart the club in the hopes of joining a squad that will provide him with more chances or opportunities.

While Nelson’s proposed exit makes sense, the Gunners may not be ready to let him go just yet, depending on how he plays with the Dutch national team.

Nelson needs to show other teams what he has to offer if he leaves the Emirates Stadium permanently.

As a result, his potential and talent may only be noticed if the offensive midfielder makes some noise before his present contract expires.