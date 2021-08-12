Regardless of vaccination status, the Buffalo Bills will require all fans to wear masks.

The Buffalo Bills stated on Wednesday that all fans, vendors, and workers attending games at Highmark Stadium in Orchid Park will be required to wear masks. According to the team’s social media, this is regardless of their vaccination status.

This rule applies to all interior spaces. Those who have been vaccinated can walk outside without wearing a mask, but those who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 must wear masks at all times, including outside. However, if you’ve been immunized and need to use the restroom, prepare to mask up.

The new rule, developed in collaboration with the Erie County Department of Health, mandates the use of masks or facial coverings in indoor situations.

Masks and facial coverings will be needed for all fans, personnel, and vendors attending the indoor settings at Highmark Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, according to updated instructions from the Erie County Department of Health.

As the Delta variation of COVID-19 has spread across the country, Erie County passed a new municipal ordinance.

“All inside sections, indoor club levels, concourses, suites, toilets, and other indoor places are included in this. Masks are not necessary in the stadium’s outdoor areas if you are properly vaccinated.”

The Buffalo Bills issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/0jXAPimI7E

August 11, 2021 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills)

This will not apply to the Bills’ first preseason game, which takes place on the road against the Detroit Lions on Friday. The Bills’ only preseason home game in 2021 will be against the Green Bay Packers on August 28. Buffalo’s first regular-season game, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be played at home on Sept. 12.

The Bills are the team of wide receiver Cole Beasley, who made global headlines earlier this summer when he announced he would not be vaccinated.

Last season, the Bills advanced to the AFC Championship game before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Many people believe the Bills will win the AFC East again this season.