Referees have issued a warning to Liverpool, which could give them an advantage in the Champions League.

Those looking for omens in Liverpool’s difficult Champions League draw will no sure be baffled.

Porto, the Portuguese champions, are in one corner, and they’ve been frequent European adversaries this century, with the Reds reaching the final three of the four times they’ve been placed together.

Then there’s AC Milan, whose only previous competitive encounters were in the Champions League final, where they won one and lost the other – the first, like Thursday’s draw, taking place in Istanbul.

Finally, there’s Atletico Madrid, a nasty, uncomfortable opponent against whom Liverpool has only won once in six meetings and was famously knocked out of the Champions League last year on an Anfield occasion many believe should never have happened.

After signing for Liverpool, Bobby Clark sends out a beautiful greeting.

If history is any guide, we can expect contrasting fortunes.

But there’s no denying that, for the second time in as many games, the balls could have fallen more in Jurgen Klopp’s favor.

Last season, Atletico Madrid defeated Real Madrid and Barcelona to win La Liga, while Porto advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals and Milan finished second in Serie A after a long period of stagnation.

There are numerous stories to be found.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who wowed Liverpool fans on his last visit, with former Kop hero Luis Suarez leading the charge and long-rumored Liverpool target Saul Niguez in the engine room.

In the heart of defence, former Reds midfielder Marko Grujic and main wind-up salesman Pepe continue to annoy everyone.

In attack, Milan has self-proclaimed legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as well as Olivier Giroud, who thrives on scoring against Liverpool.

Officials will undoubtedly earn their corn in this bunch, with so many firebrands present.

In normal times, all three opponents would be inviting away days for Liverpool fans, but UEFA has yet to decide whether or not traveling fans would be allowed in European competition before Christmas.

But there is one thing you can count on. The atmosphere at Anfield will be electric.

Liverpool fans are itching for their Champions League fix after watching the Reds scrape their way to the quarter-finals last season.

Not least, each tie has its unique glitz. “The summary has come to an end.”