Reece James, a full-back for Blackpool, has signed a three-year contract.

Reece James, a left-back for Blackpool, has signed a three-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

After his contract with Doncaster expires on July 1, James will join the newly promoted Sky Bet Championship club.

The 27-year-old is Neil Critchley’s first summer signing ahead of the 2021-22 season.

“As I heard there was a bit of interest, it was something that I really wanted to follow up on and leap at,” James told Blackpool’s official website.

“Playing in the Championship was something I’d set out to do after the events of the previous season, so it was a huge draw to come here.”