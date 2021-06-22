Redfern makes history with his return of the big guns – 5 Discussion topics for England vs. Sri Lanka

On Wednesday evening, England’s limited-overs summer schedule kicks off in Cardiff with the first of three Twenty20 matches against Sri Lanka.

With the T20 World Cup looming, matches in Cardiff on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a series-ending encounter in Southampton on Saturday, provide opportunities for both sides to put their skills to the test.

The PA news agency takes a look at some of the hot themes.

The heavy guns of England are back in action.

England’s rest and rotation program has its detractors, but with a packed calendar and severe limits imposed by a global epidemic during the last 18 months, something had to give. While Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are still out, England’s Indian Premier League contingent is set to return, with a number of players allowed to sit out the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Following the setback to New Zealand, England’s priorities were questioned, but the likes of Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and Jonny Bairstow should be in good shape heading into a hectic summer.

Woakes and Willey have a chance to shine.

Woakes has not played a T20 international since November 2015, despite being a vital pillar in England’s 50-over World Cup win two years ago and widely considered as one of the top limited-overs seamers in the country. Meanwhile, left-armer David Willey has gone two years without a T20 cap. With Archer out, England must fill a new-ball hole, and they have looked to two dependable performers who have rarely failed them down. Both players will be eager to press their claims as they compete for one spot in this series – and, by implication, a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

There isn’t an issue if there isn’t a Stokes

Even if he has a shaky T20 record for England, who have been accused of failing to get the best out of their star all-rounder in the sprint format, Stokes’ absence from any side leaves a huge hole. However, England has a plethora of all-round options who may come in this case. (This is a brief piece.)