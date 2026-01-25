Red Wings Cruise to Victory Over Jets with 4-Goal Third Period

The Detroit Red Wings showcased their offensive firepower with a dominant 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday night. This victory extended Detroit’s recent surge, bringing their record to 32-16-5 and elevating them to 69 points, just one ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division standings. However, with Tampa Bay holding three games in hand, the Red Wings know the fight for playoff positioning remains tight. Meanwhile, Winnipeg’s struggles continued as they slipped to 20-24-7, remaining 13th in the Western Conference, eight points adrift of the wildcard spots.

Red Wings’ Late Surge Breaks Jets’ Defense

Despite a strong defensive showing early on, the Jets found themselves trailing late in the game after a blistering third-period performance by the Red Wings. Winnipeg drew first blood when Cole Koepke capitalized on a rebound to open the scoring at 10:08 of the second period. However, the Red Wings answered just before the break, with J.T. Compher pouncing on a loose puck in front of the net, tying the game at 1-1 seconds after a power play expired.

The third period was all Detroit. Compher, who had been a steady force all season, gave the Red Wings the lead at 1:43, finishing off a fast break with James van Riemsdyk and Emmitt Finnie. Lucas Raymond extended the lead with a highlight-reel goal at 8:11, knocking a shot out of mid-air for his 18th goal of the season. As the Jets struggled to find their rhythm, Alex DeBrincat sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, his 27th of the season, assisted by Patrick Kane, who edged closer to a significant milestone. Marco Kasper, who has recently caught fire, added a fifth goal just 32 seconds later to cap the scoring.

Detroit’s John Gibson continued his outstanding play, stopping 26 of 27 shots and improving his personal record to 17-2-0 in his last 19 starts. His performance has been a stabilizing force for the team, and he remains one of the league’s top goalies. On the other side, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who was preparing for his 600th NHL game, made a valiant effort but was ultimately outmatched by the relentless Detroit offense. Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 25 shots, but the Jets’ offensive struggles made it difficult for him to keep his team in the game.

Injuries were a concern for both teams, with Detroit missing key defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who sat out for the second consecutive game due to a lower-body injury. The Jets were missing several blue-liners, including Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, and Neal Pionk, who remain on injured reserve. Nevertheless, both teams fielded competitive lineups, with Detroit’s offensive depth led by DeBrincat, Kane, Raymond, and Larkin, while the Jets were buoyed by the likes of Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor.

For the Red Wings, the win was another testament to their ability to capitalize when their offense clicks. Detroit remains undefeated when scoring four or more goals, now boasting a 22-0-2 record in such games. Their power play continues to shine, and with players like DeBrincat, Kane, and Raymond all performing at a high level, the team looks poised to make a deep playoff run.

Looking ahead, Detroit returns home with an impressive 5-out-of-6 points from their road trip. They will begin a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. Fans will be closely watching not only the playoff race but also to see if Patrick Kane can break the record for most points by a U.S.-born player, currently held by Mike Modano.

As for Winnipeg, they face a tough road ahead with key players still recovering from injuries and a struggling offense. The Jets will need to regroup quickly if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive as the season heads into its critical stretch.