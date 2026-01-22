Red Wings Complete Season Sweep with 2-1 Overtime Victory in Toronto

The Detroit Red Wings closed out their regular season series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on a high note, clinching a 2-1 overtime win on January 21, 2026, at Scotiabank Arena. Dylan Larkin’s dramatic overtime goal sealed the victory, marking Detroit’s fourth consecutive win over Toronto this season. This victory not only extended the Red Wings’ dominance in their rivalry with the Leafs but also highlighted the tight playoff race in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit’s Defensive Resilience Shines

Entering the matchup, Detroit had already secured the season series with three wins from their previous encounters, including two 3-2 victories in October and December. For Toronto, the stakes were high as they sought to salvage a win on home ice, aiming to turn the tide on a 0-3 record against Detroit. Despite a stellar performance from Maple Leafs’ netminder Joseph Woll, who stopped numerous high-danger chances from Detroit’s top players, including Larkin and James van Riemsdyk, the Red Wings’ defense and goaltender John Gibson proved too much for the Leafs.

Gibson, who has been outstanding in his last 15 starts with a .932 save percentage and a 1.93 goals-against average, made several key stops throughout the game. Notably, he denied Scott Laughton’s penalty shot in the second period, keeping the game tied and allowing the Red Wings to push for the win. “On this night, it was Gibson’s turn to don the hero’s cape,” said forward Andrew Copp, praising his goalie’s crucial saves.

After Laughton opened the scoring for Toronto in the first period, Detroit equalized in the third, sending the game to overtime. It was Larkin, the team’s captain, who played the role of hero in the extra frame, finding the back of the net to clinch the victory and complete the Red Wings’ season sweep of the Leafs.

Playoff Picture Tightens in Atlantic Division

This win bolstered Detroit’s position in the standings, moving them up to second place in the Atlantic Division with 64 points, just behind the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Red Wings’ recent surge, including a 7-1-2 record over their last 10 games, has them firmly in the playoff hunt, thanks to their improved defensive play and Gibson’s stellar form.

Meanwhile, Toronto remains in a battle for playoff positioning, sitting in sixth place in the division with 56 points. The Leafs are facing a critical stretch with just seven games remaining before the Olympic break, as they seek to regroup and make a push for the postseason. The team’s power play, which has seen a marked improvement under assistant coach Steve Sullivan, is one of the few bright spots as the Leafs try to find answers to their ongoing struggles.

As both teams look ahead, the Red Wings can take pride in their season sweep, while the Maple Leafs will need to regroup and find consistency if they hope to stay in the playoff race. For now, it’s Detroit’s moment to savor as they continue their strong push toward the postseason.