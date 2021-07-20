Red Sox Legend’s Wife Jason Varitek claims a Yankees fan spit on his daughter, who is nine years old.

A New York Yankees fan allegedly spit on the couple’s 9-year-old daughter, according to the wife of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.

Catherine Varitek described the situation as “frightening” and the behavior as “straight out filth and horrible” in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Varitek said her daughter was walking to her car at Yankee Stadium while wearing a Varitek jersey when a spectator allegedly spit on her. The Red Sox were in New York for a four-game series against the Yankees, which was set to begin last Thursday.

Varitek asked Red Sox fans to set a positive example.

Varitek tweeted, “Baseball banter should be enjoyable, not destructive and offensive.” “#BeSafe #BeKind” is a popular hashtag.

Children should not be involved in sports rivalry, she added.

Varitek wrote, “Kids are off limits.” “The story comes to a close.” Her daughter is well, and her family appreciates the outpouring of support she received after tweeting about the situation.

Jason Varitek, her spouse, was a member of the Boston Red Sox from 1997 to 2011. Varitek was a three-time All-Star in Boston and a member of the squad that won two World Series victories in 2004 and 2007. He is now retired as a player and works for the Red Sox as a game planning coordinator, according to the team’s website.

Following the reported event, many fans flocked to social media to express their support for the Varitek family.

One account, @NYRBFan, wrote, “I’ve been a part of the Red Sox/Yankee rivalry for decades.” “Families, particularly children, should be off-limits.”

Other fans were taken aback by the behavior depicted.

@GeoffCoons tweeted, “The absence of fundamental decency in the simplest situations is genuinely worrisome.” “What kind of individual would do such a thing?”

“Trash conversation can be entertaining. “It’s unacceptable to go after people’s families,” @RyanArchambault wrote.

This is the second incident involving Yankee fans in as many days. According to ESPN, a fan threw a baseball at Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo, hitting him in the back. Verdugo claimed he threw a ball to a fan in the audience, but the ball was caught by a Yankees supporter, who allegedly hurled the ball back onto the field, hitting the player.

Alex Cora, the Red Sox’s manager, was moved by the occurrence. This is a condensed version of the information.