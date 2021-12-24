Recycled Junk Music by a Spanish Orchestra

Cristina Vazquez, a Roma kid who grew up in a shantytown near Madrid, had no intention of learning to play the violin.

Today, she is the first violinist in an imaginative ensemble that includes two dozen other disadvantaged children and use recycled-material instruments.

Her violin is created out of bright soda cans, while her string bass is built out of a skateboard and her drums are made out of plastic barrels.

The “Music of Recycling” concept attempts to give abandoned garbage new life while also benefiting youngsters from underserved communities.

“I’m really thrilled because it’s altered my life a lot,” said Vazquez, who is 18 years old.

When she was 12, she reluctantly joined the orchestra because it was part of the curriculum at her school in Vallecas, one of Madrid’s poorest neighborhoods.

She now instructs the group’s younger members.

“The orchestra has truly broadened my horizons… “I’d never even been to Madrid’s center,” she admitted.

“I’m not sure if I’ll ever make a living as a musician… but I’d like to continue teaching young children.”

“When a young girl approaches you and says, ‘When I grow up, I want to be like you,’ it fills you with pride.”

Luis Miguel Munoz, 18, credits the orchestra with keeping him on track in a neighborhood like Vallecas, where school dropout rates are high.

“Rather than meeting up with pals, I chose to listen to music, play it, and it gradually became a way of life,” he explained.

Being a member of an orchestra is like “being in a family and doing what we enjoy the most,” added Munoz, who has a goatee.

Munoz, who aspires to be a professional flamenco percussionist, said that music “enabled me to escape life’s challenges.”

The project is led by Ecoembes, a Spanish environmental organization, and is based on Paraguay’s Cateura orchestra, which features musicians from a slum who play instruments created from trash.

Ecoembes decided to organize its own similar ensemble after inviting the Cateura orchestra to perform in Madrid in 2014, according to V?ctor Gil, the director of Music of Recycling.

“Why not right here?” “We have social and economic issues,” stated the Argentinian.

Only four months later, the group had its first concert, and “the kids couldn’t play more than four notes,” according to Gil, who plays the bass constructed from a skateboard.

Now that you’ve performed in. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.