Recruiting Rankings for College Football in 2022: New Players, Signings, and More

On National Signing Day, hundreds of high school football players will make life-changing decisions about their futures by deciding which college to attend and play for.

Recruiters from all around the country have been working hard to persuade the best high school athletes to attend their schools.

The most prestigious football universities and teams have already recruited over 20 players each. Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State have all already landed a number of five-star recruits.

Though many player students have already committed their futures to colleges, the recruiting process is only getting started, and a lot can change between now and National Signing Day on February 2, 2022.

Which colleges have already made commitments?

247Sports has ranked American institutions in terms of their recruitment success thus far.

Although the rankings are not the same as the College Football Rankings, several teams have had identical success in both. Alabama, the current national champion, is ranked second on 247Sports’ “The Chase for the Recruiting Champion,” Michigan is ranked second nationally but ninth in recruitment, and Georgia is third on both rankings.

Texas A&M is now in first place in the recruiting race with 321.38 points after obtaining 26 commitments, including five 5-star players, nineteen 4-star players, and three 3-star players. They’ll be hoping for further success next year with their recruitment push, since they’re now placed twenty-third in the College Football Rankings with an 8-4 record.

The 247Sports rankings are based on the caliber of players previously signed by institutions. According to the site, the top ten recruiters right now are: Texas A&M has received 26 commitments (Four 5-stars) Alabama has a total of 24 commits (Three 5-stars) Georgia has made 26 commitments (Five 5-stars) 18 Commitments to Ohio State (Two 5-stars) Texas has 27 commitments (One 5-stars) 24 Commitments to Penn State (One 5-stars) 21 Commitments to Notre Dame (One 5-stars) 17 Commitments from North Carolina (Two 5-stars) Michigan has a total of 24 commits (One 5-stars) Oklahoma has made 15 commitments. Despite being rated 18th behind Clemson, LSU has added two 5-star commits to its 13-man recruiting class.

Recruitment of well-known players

Travis Hunter made history by changing his mind about who he wanted to play for. From the Class of, he is the best overall prospect. This is a condensed version of the information.