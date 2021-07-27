Records and Sponsors of Simone Biles Ahead of Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the goal of adding to her already illustrious career.

Biles, who is already the most decorated gymnast in history, is attempting to become the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in the individual all-around event since Vra áslavská of Czechoslovakia did so in 1964 and 1968 in Tokyo and Mexico City, respectively.

If Biles wins gold in all five events she competes in—four individual events and the team competition—she will have nine Olympic gold medals, one more than former swimmer Jenny Thompson, who presently holds the all-time record for a female athlete in the United States.

Biles would also equal the all-time record for gold medals won by a female Olympian, which is currently held by former Soviet Union great Larisa Latynina with nine golds. While Michael Phelps won eight gold medals in a single Olympics, no female American Olympian has ever earned more than one gold medal.

Here’s all you need to know about one of Team USA’s most promising athletes.

Simone Biles has a new record.

The 24-year-old is the most decorated gymnast in history, having won four Olympic gold medals and 19 global crowns during her illustrious career. In addition, the Ohio native owns a bronze medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as three silver and three bronze medals from her five appearances at world championships.

Biles hasn’t lost a competition since the middle of 2013 to put her domination into perspective. She has often finished a full point or more ahead of her competitors in a sport where margins are typically razor-thin and in the tenths if not hundredths of a point.

Biles has a history of pushing the boundaries of what a female gymnast can achieve, and she has four routines named after her: the Biles 6.4 on the vault, the Biles H on the balancing beam, and the Biles I and II, both floor exercises.

Biles became the first woman in history to perform the Yurchenko double pike vault in the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis at the end of May.

The move is named after Natalia Yurchenko, a former Russian gymnast who invented the roundoff-back-handspring approach to the vault. This is a condensed version of the information.