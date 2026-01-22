Record Crowds Flock to Australian Open as Top Seeds Dominate

Melbourne Park has been buzzing with excitement as the 2026 Australian Open sets new attendance records and showcases dominant performances from the sport’s elite. On January 21, the tournament saw a remarkable 103,720 spectators pass through its gates, marking the third full-day attendance record in just four days of main draw action.

Top Performers Shine as Young Stars Rise

At the forefront of this thrilling spectacle was Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s top-ranked women’s player and a two-time defending Australian Open champion. Sabalenka kicked off Day 4 with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory over China’s Zhuoxuan Bai, showcasing her aggressive style and solidifying her bid for a fifth Grand Slam title. After a strong start, Sabalenka raced through the second set, showing no signs of slowing down. Her next challenge will come from Anastasia Potapova, who defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets.

Meanwhile, third-seeded Coco Gauff continued her impressive run with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Serbia’s Olga Danilovic, signaling her readiness to contend for her first Australian Open title. Teenagers are also leaving their mark on the women’s bracket, with 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva dominating Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-4, while fellow young talents like Victoria Mboko and Iva Jovic progressed to the third round.

In addition, Elina Svitolina moved past Linda Klimovicova 7-5, 6-1, while Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez, cheered on by a large Turkish crowd, won 6-2, 6-4 against Anna Bondar. “It felt like home,” Sonmez said, sharing her appreciation for the energetic atmosphere that accompanied her match.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz, the tournament’s top seed, made light work of Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, winning 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 6-2. The 22-year-old Spaniard, aiming for his first Australian Open title, reflected on his performance, noting he played better than expected despite initially feeling out of sync with the conditions. Alcaraz remains a favorite as he chases a career Grand Slam.

Alexander Zverev, the third seed, faced an intense challenge in his night match after a rain delay and concerns over an ankle injury. Despite the setbacks, Zverev rallied to defeat France’s Alexandre Muller 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. After receiving treatment for his injury, Zverev was visibly relieved to have overcome the pain and expressed his joy in playing in front of such a vibrant crowd.

Australia’s own Alex de Minaur also delivered a thrilling performance, defeating Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. After weathering a tough first set, de Minaur took control of the match, much to the delight of the home crowd. He will face Frances Tiafoe next, who also advanced to the third round after a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory.

The tournament’s high drama continued with strong showings from Andrey Rublev, Tommy Paul, and Nuno Borges, while other men’s seeds, including Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik, progressed to the next round.

As Melbourne Park continues to buzz with energy, the tournament’s vibrant atmosphere and record-breaking crowds are setting the stage for more unforgettable moments. Looking ahead, fans can expect more excitement as Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Naomi Osaka return to the courts, ensuring that the 2026 Australian Open will remain one of the most thrilling tennis events of the year.