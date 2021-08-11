Recap of ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ Episode 1—Five Key Stories

The Dallas Cowboys returned to Hard Knocks for the first time since 2008, and the series opener on Tuesday night did not disappoint.

Episode 1 of HBO’s behind-the-scenes documentary had enough of talking points, from Dak Prescott’s painful injury to his friendship with Ezekiel Elliott.

The Dallas Cowboys are something you might have missed in the first episode of Hard Knocks.

Dak Prescott’s return from injury

The show didn’t spend any time diving into Dak Prescott’s injury, which ended his quarterback season after only five games and wrecked Dallas’ season last year.

After suffering a season-ending knee injury against the New York Giants in Week 5, Prescott flaunted the scars from the two surgery he underwent in 2020.

Prescott had a scare during training camp when a shoulder issue caused him to leave the field. Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys’ head coach, made it obvious that the team cannot afford to take chances with their star quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract this summer.

Prescott was irritated enough: “Last year, I sat enough,” he grumbled.

Prior to his injury, Prescott was on pace to set many NFL passing marks, having thrown for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns in five games. In those five weeks, the Cowboys scored at least 31 points four times before scoring only one touchdown in the first three games without Prescott.

Ezekiel Elliott’s figure

Prescott isn’t the only Cowboy who is excited to get started this season. The first episode spent a lot of time on Ezekiel Elliott, with a lot of emphasis on his conditioning.

Elliott’s stats fell in 2020, after two seasons of over 1,300 rushing yards and 300 carries, when he rushed for 979 yards on 244 carries, averaging under 4 yards per carry, his lowest since entering the NFL in 2016.

In contrast, the Cowboys running back appears to be lot thinner and trimmer than he was last season, much to McCarthy’s delight.

“I don’t think we should take him all the way through camp. “He’s up there in career carries,” McCarthy said Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. “He appears to be in much better shape than he did last year.”

