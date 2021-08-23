Rebeca Tavares thanks Liverpool fans for their tributes to Fabinho’s father.

Rebeca Tavares has expressed gratitude to fans for their outpouring of support for her and Fabinho following the death of the Liverpool midfielder’s father.

After Fabinho skipped Thursday’s training session at the AXA Centre, Rebeca revealed Joao Roberto’s death on Friday morning.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans responded to Rebeca’s message on social media over the weekend, expressing their sympathy to the former Monaco player’s family.

After being granted compassionate leave by the club, the Brazilian was unable to play in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League triumph over Burnley at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp expressed his condolences to Fabinho and the Tavares family ahead of the Reds’ match against Burnley.

Rebeca praised fans for their continued support on Twitter, and said that the gestures she has received have touched her heart.

Rebeca posted on the social media site, “Fabinho and I greatly appreciate the huge outpouring of grief we have received after the sad demise of my father-in-law.”

“I just wanted to let you know how much these gestures have meant to him. Thank you for all of your prayers and well-wishes. All of you are loved by us.”