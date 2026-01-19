Real Sociedad Topples Barcelona in Rain-Soaked Thriller

Real Sociedad stunned Barcelona with a dramatic 2-1 win, as a series of disallowed goals and five shots hitting the woodwork left the Catalan giants frustrated in a crucial La Liga clash. The result tightens the title race at the top of the table.

Drama Unfolds in San Sebastian

In a rain-drenched encounter at the Reale Arena on January 18, 2026, Barcelona’s 12-match unbeaten run came to an agonizing halt as they were undone by Real Sociedad’s resilience. Despite dominating possession and creating a host of chances, Barcelona found themselves on the wrong end of a wild, controversy-filled match that saw five attempts hit the woodwork, two goals disallowed, and a penalty revoked.

The match began with a flurry of early drama. In the first minute, Real Sociedad’s Álvaro Odriozola had a header ruled offside, while moments later Barcelona thought they had taken the lead when Fermín López’s strike was canceled out by VAR due to a foul in the build-up. Both teams were denied by tight calls, with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, making his mark early, seeing his goal ruled offside by mere centimeters. Frenkie de Jong was also caught offside as another goal was chalked off, much to the dismay of the visitors.

Against the run of play, it was Real Sociedad who took the lead. Mikel Oyarzabal’s blistering volley in the 32nd minute from Gonçalo Guedes’ cross sent the home crowd into raptures, giving them a 1-0 advantage. The goal left Barcelona reeling, who had dominated possession but were left with little to show for their efforts.

The drama continued when Barcelona were awarded a penalty for an Igor Zubeldia foul on Yamal. However, VAR intervened once more, ruling that Yamal had been offside in the build-up, and the penalty was revoked, further fueling Barcelona’s frustration.

In the second half, the relentless rain mirrored Barcelona’s mounting pressure as they poured forward in search of an equalizer. Dani Olmo rattled the post twice, while substitute Robert Lewandowski’s header was tipped onto the crossbar by Real Sociedad keeper Álex Remiro, who produced several crucial saves. Jules Koundé added to Barcelona’s misfortune with a header that bounced off the bar, bringing the woodwork total to five for the evening.

Barcelona’s persistence eventually paid off in the 70th minute when Yamal delivered a precise cross that Marcus Rashford met with a thumping header to level the score at 1-1. But just as Barcelona began to believe a comeback was within reach, the game took another dramatic turn.

Real Sociedad regained the lead almost immediately from the restart. Joan García blocked a shot from Carlos Soler, but as the goalkeeper was grounded, Soler pounced on the rebound and crossed for Gonçalo Guedes, who fired home to restore the hosts’ advantage. Barcelona’s defensive lapse proved costly once again.

Barcelona’s Misfortune and Real Sociedad’s Resilience

With the match nearing its conclusion, tensions flared. Carlos Soler was shown a straight red card for a foul on Pedri, reducing Real Sociedad to ten men for the final minutes. Barcelona threw everything forward, and Rashford came agonizingly close, hitting the post from a corner. Despite numerous chances from Lewandowski, Fermín López, and others, Real Sociedad stood firm to hold on for the win.

This victory marks Real Sociedad’s fourth unbeaten match under coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, a remarkable turnaround for a team that had struggled for consistency earlier in the season. The win not only dampened Barcelona’s title hopes but also solidified La Real’s reputation as giant-killers in La Liga.

For Barcelona, the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow. In a game that could have seen them pull further ahead of Real Madrid, the football gods seemed to turn their back on them. After hitting the woodwork five times, having two goals disallowed, and having a penalty overturned, Barcelona will look back on this match as a missed opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The loss leaves Barcelona clinging to a one-point lead over Real Madrid, who are breathing down their necks. As the season heads into its final stretch, the title race remains wide open, and Barcelona will need to regroup quickly if they are to hold off their rivals and reclaim their crown.