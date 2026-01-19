Real Sociedad Shocks Barcelona, Narrowing La Liga Title Race

Real Sociedad claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Barcelona on January 18, 2026, halting their 11-match winning streak and intensifying the La Liga title race. The Basque side delivered a strong performance in an incident-filled match at Anoeta, where the Catalans were left frustrated after a series of disallowed goals and late drama.

Rashford’s Late Equalizer, Guedes’ Instant Response

With Barcelona eager to extend their unbeaten run, they faced an uphill battle from the outset. The match kicked off at a high tempo, with both teams creating early chances. Barcelona had the ball in the net on three occasions within the first 30 minutes—through Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong, and Lamine Yamal—only for each goal to be ruled out for offside. Barcelona’s frustrations mounted, as Dani Olmo hit the post twice in quick succession and Robert Lewandowski was denied by Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

In the 32nd minute, Real Sociedad capitalized on a defensive lapse from Barcelona. Mikel Oyarzabal’s clinical side-foot volley gave the home side a 1-0 lead, sending the crowd into ecstasy. The visitors had a chance to level the score in stoppage time when Yamal was fouled in the box, but a VAR review overturned the penalty due to an earlier offside decision.

Barcelona continued to press in the second half, and their efforts were rewarded in the 70th minute when Marcus Rashford, who had only just entered the game, headed home a goal to level the match. His eighth goal since joining Barcelona on loan seemed to have earned his side a point. However, Real Sociedad responded swiftly, with Goncalo Guedes pouncing on a loose ball in the box and firing past Joan Garcia to restore the lead just a minute after Rashford’s equalizer.

Barcelona’s hopes of salvaging something from the match were dashed when Jules Kounde’s header in the 85th minute crashed against the crossbar. The closing minutes saw a further twist, as Carlos Soler of Sociedad was sent off in the 88th minute for a rash challenge on Pedri, leaving his team to hold on with ten men. Despite this setback, Real Sociedad managed to survive a late surge from Barcelona and secured a memorable victory.

The result marked Barcelona’s third league defeat of the season, with their lead at the top of La Liga reduced to just one point over archrivals Real Madrid. Barcelona now have 49 points from 20 matches. For Real Sociedad, the win lifted them to eighth place, adding to the momentum built under new manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, who has seen his side remain unbeaten since his arrival.

Looking ahead, Barcelona will turn their attention to the upcoming Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague, while Sociedad will hope to continue their ascent in La Liga with further positive results.