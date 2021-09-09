Real Madrid’s newest signing makes a shocking claim just days before his debut.

Real Madrid’s newest recruit is already full of self-assurance as he prepares to make his much awaited debut.

Eduardo Camavinga was introduced to the media for the first time as a Real Madrid player.

The young sensation is overjoyed to have joined the illustrious club and is looking forward to a successful debut season with Los Blancos.

During his address, Camavinga said, “I’m really glad to be here [at Real Madrid].” “It gives me great pleasure to protect this badge. I’d like to express my gratitude to the president and my entire family. I would not have believed it if someone had told me a few years ago that I would be here. “Hello, Madrid!”

He went on to say, “The main factor for this decision wasn’t money.” “It was to realize a long-held ambition of mine since I was a child. I wanted to play with the top players in the country, who would be able to teach me a lot. I didn’t hesitate when the opportunity arose, and I’m quite grateful. I’ll give everything I’ve got for this team.”

Camavinga–who will wear the No. 25 jersey–was questioned at a news conference held shortly after the ceremony about how he will fit in and what position he will play for.

Camavinga claims that he does not anticipate any issues in adapting. In fact, he stated that he expects to become a prominent character at Real Madrid in the near future.

“I’m young, so it’s possible that I’ll need some time to adjust. “Perhaps not,” the midfielder speculated. “We’ll have to wait and see. In any case, I’m feeling well-prepared. I’ve come to learn. I’ll have to show the coach that I’m up to the task. So I’ll put in a lot of effort to gain minutes and then try to enjoy my time on the field.”

He continued, “I am frequently asked about my position.” “I avoid comparing myself to other players. I prefer to play in front of the defense, but I can also play in the middle of the field. I’m willing to learn and adapt to any role. I’ll play wherever the coach sends me and give it my all.”

Camavinga had been connected with a number of big-name clubs before joining Real Madrid.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, on the other hand, emphasized that the child opted to “protect” his club’s emblem.

“He (Camavinga) was coveted by several of Europe’s major teams even at the age of 18,” Perez remarked in his address. “Camavinga was determined to protect the badge. We were aware. Brief News from Washington Newsday.