Real Madrid’s $235 million offer for Kylian Mbappe has elicited no response from PSG.

Real Madrid was so desperate to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer that they sent Paris Saint-Germain a huge €200 million ($235 million) deal.

Mbappe has been a transfer target for Real Madrid this season, and the club has made two proposals for him: €160 million ($188 million) and €180 million ($212 million) during the current transfer window.

Both offers were quickly turned down by the French.

Paris Saint-Germain has received the most recent bid, but had not responded, suggesting their unwillingness to trade Mbappe, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The decision to reject a proposal has left Paris Saint-Germain fans scratching their heads, as Mbappe’s contract is set to expire next summer, and he may leave the Ligue 1 powerhouse on a free transfer if they cannot agree on a new agreement this season.

Mbappe has never been ashamed of his admiration for Real Madrid, admitting in the past that playing for Los Blancos was his childhood goal.

Due to Paris Saint-decision, Germain’s or lack thereof, to not react to Real Madrid’s latest transfer request, that move may have to wait until the following summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United following a “done deal” with Manchester City, Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea, and the French side signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer from Barcelona this transfer window.

According to the team’s sporting director Leonardo Araujo, Mbappe voiced his wish to quit the club a few weeks after Messi arrived in Paris.

When the club brought in Messi, Mbappe was considered as a part of the future, and Neymar chose to prolong his stay at Paris Saint-Germain until 2025.

After rebuilding their attacking squad, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi remained adamant that Mbappe would be interested in staying.

Only time will tell if Paris Saint-risky Germain’s UEFA Champions League title-or-bust gamble to keep Mbappe pays off.