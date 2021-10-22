Real Madrid will need about $80 million to bring Man City forward, according to Premier League rumors.

Manchester City is said to have told Real Madrid of the expense of freeing Ferran Torres from their clutches.

Los Blancos would have to pay £58 million ($80 million) to secure the services of the Spanish forward, according to Defensa Central.

The news comes just a few weeks after the 21-year-old was mysteriously absent from the Sky Blues’ lineup. He joined the Sky Blues in 2020 but has only appeared in 43 games since then.

Torres scored 16 goals and added four assists in those 43 outings. The Spanish forward’s goals, on the other hand, come at a crucial time for the Citizens.

Regardless of how rarely he has been utilized, there is no sign that Manchester City will allow Torres to depart freely. He’s still a valuable member of the team, averaging a goal every two games.

Apart from that, Torres is still young and has the potential to develop into a major player for Pep Guardiola.

He may not be given the exposure and opportunities he deserves right now, but detractors believe he will.

Torres’ move to Real Madrid is understandable given his nationality. He is a rising star in Spain, which explains why seeing him join Los Blancos makes perfect sense.

However, unless Real Madrid can meet the Citizens’ asking price, a move out of the Manchester City of Manchester Stadium is in doubt.

Torres, who plays center-forward, has had a good start to the season so far. In three Premier League appearances, he has two goals and an assist to his name.

When Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury, his playing time dropped. He hasn’t played since the Sky Blues’ 1-0 victory over Leicester City in September.

Torres last appeared in a game before the international break, during the Carabo Cup. Manchester City triumphed 6-1 against Wycombe Wanderers.

During international play, he had an injury that forced him to sit out for up to three months.

The 21-year-old has a metatarsal ailment, according to Manchester Evening News. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation and appears to be on track for a full recovery.

In the most recent update on Torres, an image published by Leaderbrock Sports showed him focusing on his upper body strength in a Spanish facility.

He’ll most likely be sidelined till the end of 2021.