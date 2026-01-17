Real Madrid Struggles in Tense 0-0 Draw with Levante

Both teams fight for vital points in an intense La Liga clash at Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid’s hopes of recovering from a recent slump were dashed as they failed to break down a resilient Levante side in a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, January 17, 2026. Despite dominating possession, the Spanish giants struggled to find their rhythm under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa, while Levante, battling relegation, showed determination in their quest for survival.

Madrid entered the match under pressure following a shock 3-2 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey. This loss, combined with mounting frustration among fans, left the club with little margin for error in their pursuit of league recovery. Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso earlier in the week, faced his first home challenge at the Bernabéu, where expectations for a swift return to form were high. However, his side was unable to find a breakthrough despite commanding much of the ball.

Levante, sitting in 19th place with just 15 points from 19 matches, entered the match with renewed confidence, having gone unbeaten in their last three outings. Under new manager Luis Castro, the Valencian club looked organized and committed, with their defensive discipline limiting Madrid’s attacking potency. Levante’s backline, including Matturro and Manu Sánchez, stood firm against Madrid’s advances, while the visitors occasionally threatened on the counterattack.

Kickoff saw both sides approach the match cautiously, with Real Madrid dominating possession but struggling to break through Levante’s disciplined defense. Early chances were few, with the hosts’ best effort coming from Gonzalo García, whose header from a Valverde cross was expertly saved by Levante keeper Mathew Ryan. Kylian Mbappé, returning to the starting lineup after being rested in midweek, also had a long-range effort drift just wide, but the first half ended goalless.

Levante’s most dangerous moments came through Pablo Martínez, who fired several long-range shots that tested Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, none of these efforts found the back of the net, and the teams entered the halftime break locked at 0-0.

The physicality of the match was evident, with both sides involved in several hard-fought duels. Three yellow cards were handed out in the first half alone—Gonzalo García and Aurélien Tchouaméni for Real Madrid, and Unai Vencedor for Levante. Despite the physical battle, both teams maintained their focus on securing a crucial result for very different reasons.

Madrid’s Attack Stalls as Levante Defend Well

In the second half, Madrid’s attacking players, including Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, looked to break the deadlock. Bellingham, in particular, played a key role in orchestrating Madrid’s attacks, while Camavinga and Tchouaméni helped maintain control in the middle of the park. Yet despite dominating possession, Real Madrid’s inability to finish in front of goal proved costly.

Levante, for their part, remained defensively compact, with their manager Luis Castro urging his side to fight for every point. Iván Romero, isolated up front for much of the game, created several set-piece opportunities, and his physical presence allowed Levante to threaten during Madrid’s occasional lapses in concentration.

As the final whistle blew, the atmosphere at the Bernabéu reflected the disappointment felt by the home crowd. With Real Madrid still four points behind league leaders Barcelona, this draw represented yet another missed opportunity to put pressure on their rivals. Meanwhile, Levante, although still in the relegation zone, showed that they could hold their own against one of Spain’s top clubs, keeping their survival hopes alive.

With the second half offering little in terms of decisive action, both teams were left to reflect on a result that offered little in terms of comfort. For Real Madrid, the challenge remains to find the spark needed to get their season back on track, while Levante will take heart from a well-earned point in their fight against relegation.