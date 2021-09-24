Real Madrid rumors suggest that the search for a new ‘Japanese Messi’ could begin with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid might sign a superb attacking midfielder who has been waiting for his chance for a long time.

Real Madrid is poised to offer Takefusa Kubo a new contract after moving him on loan to Real Mallorca this summer, according to Spanish publication AS, citing Cadena SER.

The 20-year-old has spent his first three seasons away from the Bernabeu, but according to the rumor, Real Madrid wants to extend Kubo’s contract until 2024.

If the transaction goes through, Kubo will be able to represent Los Blancos for the first time.

“I’ve always stated that playing for Real Madrid was my ambition. In a 2020 interview, Kubo stated, “That is what I’m striving towards, and I’m doing the best I can.”

Ironically, the attacker known as the “Japanese Lionel Messi” began his career at Barcelona’s youth program, Real Madrid’s Spanish rivals.

Kubo, on the other hand, stated that Real Madrid has expressed considerable interest in him, which he will not ignore.

“When I became 18, I had the option of choosing a team, and I went with Real Madrid because of their interest in me. Kubo said in 2020, “I’m incredibly grateful.” “Now I’m a passionate Madrid supporter. My ambition is to be a great player at Real Madrid and achieve amazing things.”

He added, “Also for Japan.” “It’s all up to me, and I’ll be able to play for Real Madrid.” I’m going to keep working and waiting for my chance. I’m not going to waste it when it arrives.”

Kubo eventually made his Bernabeu debut on Wednesday. However, it was a bittersweet time for him because he was playing for Real Mallorca, Real Madrid’s arch-rivals.

Kubo is currently focused on making the most of his time at his loan club and stamping his mark on his “second” campaign.

Takefusa recently told The Athletic, “I have a nice memory of this club [Real Mallorca] from my first tenure here.” “And there’s always the possibility that the second stage will be better. I’ve returned with a lot of ambition; I want to earn my spot here and contribute meaningfully to this club.”

Kubo will be forced to miss a couple of Real Mallorca’s upcoming games after injuring his knee during the game against Real Madrid.

"I injured my knee in a set of the game in the first half yesterday, and it will keep me off the pitch for a while.