Real Madrid rumor has it that the club is tracking a striker who is “better than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Real Madrid is aiming to boost its roster with another prolific striker, despite appearing ready for another strong season in La Liga.

Real Madrid has had a strong start to the season, winning six of its first ten La Liga matches.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, are thought to be looking to bolster their frontline.

Real Madrid’s first objective remains Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, but AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is now on the club’s radar, according to Spanish publication Fichajes.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Real Madrid has expressed interest in acquiring Leao’s services, according to the source, and is planning a transfer in the summer of 2022.

Leao didn’t make an immediate impact at AC Milan, but he eventually settled in and earned a regular first-team berth in Stefano Pioli’s squad.

To date, the Portuguese attacker has made 86 appearances for the Rossoneri, netting 18 goals and 11 assists in the process.

Leao has had a strong season with the Serie A club, scoring five goals in 13 games across all competitions.

Leao, a product of Sporting CP’s illustrious development academy, made his name under the supervision of the club’s previous manager Tiago Fernandes.

Fernandes is one of the coaches that is fully aware of Leao’s abilities on the field.

In truth, he was persuading AC Milan to do everything possible to keep his old student, whom he referred to as a “future champion.”

In June, Fernandes stated Gazzetta Dello Sport, “Milan shouldn’t part ways with him [Leao], they have a potential champion in their hands.” “I’ve never seen somebody like Leao before. I originally began training him when he was 12 years old.” In 2019, Fernandes brazenly asserted that Leao was “better” than his compatriot and fellow Sporting legend Cristiano Ronaldo when they were both young.

In 2019, the coach said French outlet L’Equipe, “Rafael is the best player in the history of the Sporting Academy.”

“He was better than Cristiano Ronaldo as a kid.”

In addition to Leao, an earlier report said that Real Madrid is considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s new acquisition Iker Bravo.

Bravo, like the majority of Spain’s outstanding young people, received his training at the prestigious Barcelona Academy.

The young striker, on the other hand, left his boyhood club for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, hoping to make a name for himself. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.