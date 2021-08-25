Real Madrid reportedly approaches PSG with the first bid for Kylian Mbappe.

With only a few days left in the summer transfer season, teams, including Real Madrid, are making a frenzied dash for their transfer objectives.

The La Liga giants have been retooling for the majority of the summer, and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain is supposedly their greatest achievement.

Real Madrid has officially filed its first proposal for Mbappe, according to Mario Cartagena of Goal.

Despite the fact that Real Madrid is still stinging from the financial disasters of the COVID-19, the club believes that this is their greatest chance at acquiring Mbappe’s talents, as they expect stiff competition when his contract expires next summer.

The Frenchman is said to want out of last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up and has been eyeing a transfer to the Bernabeu.

Mbappe has turned down “no fewer than six contract extension proposals” from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Cartagena’s source, and any personal agreements with Real Madrid may be completed very quickly.

According to trade whisperer Fabrizio Romano and French writer Julien Laurens, Los Blancos’ initial approach for Mbappe was €160 million ($188 million), and Paris Saint-Germain has subsequently turned down the huge offer.

According to French sources, Real Madrid will have to raise their offer to €200 million ($235 million) in order to force Paris Saint-hand. Germain’s

Mbappe has been on Real Madrid’s radar for some time, and they believe that now is the best time to strike because the two clubs have such close ties.

Real Madrid, to their credit, is more than ready to make the signing, as they haven’t signed a first-team caliber player since 2019, and the summer sales of Raphael Varane for €41 million ($48.1 million) and Martin Odegaard for €40 million ($47 million) have helped them prepare.

Trying to get the most out of Mbappe this summer will only make things more difficult for Paris Saint-Germain in the long run.

Real Madrid’s prospects of signing Mbappe are very much in the range of possibilities as long as he does not agree to a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain shortly, which is quite likely to happen.