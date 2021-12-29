Real Madrid News: Icon Threatens Retirement; Club Confident In Haaland, Mbappe Acquisition

Real Madrid could lose another player by the summer of 2022, according to rumors that left-back Marcelo Vieira da Silva has vowed to leave the club if his contract extension is not granted.

The Brazilian’s future ambitions were first published by Spanish outlet Marca, but it was also claimed that Marcelo would return to Brazil to conclude his career with his boyhood club Fluminese if an extension was not reached.

However, according to the article, certain members of the club believe that the newly-minted Real Madrid captain would stay with the club until his retirement.

His Real Madrid contract expires in the summer of 2022, and he has made no concrete signals about his future plans.

The 33-year-old is clearly experiencing the affects of a career that has spanned over 20 years, as his quality of play has been significantly limited by injury.

Marcelo’s decline has allowed Fernand Mendy, a 26-year-old former Olympique Lyonnais star, to take over as the starting left-back in games where Marcelo is unavailable.

Real Madrid signed the Brazilian in 2007 when he was just 19 years old. He had a lot of potential and was seen as a possible replacement for aging club legend Roberto Carlos.

Over the previous 14 years, Marcelo’s connection with Los Blancos has resulted in more than 20 championships, making him the first foreign captain of Real Madrid since Federico Revuelto of Guatemala in 1904.

In a separate report, Marca revealed that Real Madrid is getting increasingly optimistic about signing both Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe during the forthcoming summer transfer window.

The very competitive Haaland has taken notice of the club’s track record of continuously competing for titles in both international and domestic tournaments.

When Haaland’s release clause becomes activated in the summer transfer window of 2022, Barcelona is expected to compete with Real Madrid for his signature.

Real Madrid does have the upper hand in this circumstance, as Barcelona is still recovering from former manager Ronald Koeman’s financial errors, which has hampered their pursuit of Haaland.

Mbappe and Haaland together in an attacking combo will undoubtedly deliver the results that the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium has been waiting for.