Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has issued a Champions League warning to Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti believes his Real Madrid team can compete with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich for the Champions League title this season.

All three teams have qualified for the knockout stage of Europe’s premier league ahead of the final group stage matches this week.

Madrid has seen a resurgence since Ancelotti’s summer appointment, and they presently lead La Liga by eight points, having lost only one of their 16 games this season.

Los Blancos’ sole Champions League loss this season came in unexpected circumstances, as Sheriff Tiraspol stunned the Bernabeu, while Bayern Munich and Liverpool have flawless records in the competition.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Liverpool are the current favorites to win the prestigious competition, but Ancelotti believes Madrid can go all the way.

“I can’t say if we’re favorites or not,” the Italian stated in a recent news conference, “but I can say we can fight with all those teams [Bayern, City, Liverpool].”

“We can compete with the quality and experience we have.” We’ll have to wait and see what happens after that.

“Whether it’s in the last sixteen or the quarter-finals, if you want to win this competition, you have to play the top teams in the world.” I believe we are capable of competing.

“I’m not sure if we’ll win, but we’ll definitely contend.”

In the contemporary era, Madrid has had considerable success in the Champions League, but has failed to reach the final in each of the last three seasons.

Ironically, the last time the Spanish giants won on the largest stage was in the 2018 final against Liverpool, an occasion from which Jurgen Klopp’s side recovered in style to go one better the following year.

Ancelotti has three Champions League titles as a manager, one of which he won with AC Milan in 2007 by defeating Liverpool, but he is not ready to start thinking about adding to his trophy cabinet.

“I don’t have that thought in my head right now,” he remarked.

“We’re playing well right now, and tomorrow’s game will be as well.”

“The summary comes to an end.”