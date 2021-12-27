Real Madrid is willing to return Eden Hazard to Chelsea in exchange for a $61 million star.

Reece James of Chelsea is allegedly wanted by Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer season.

Real Madrid intends to offer Chelsea’s star winger Eden Hazard back in return for James, according to Catalan newspaper El Nacional.

According to Goal, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich still ranks Hazard highly and would be glad to bring the Belgian striker back to London, but not at the expense of losing James, one of his best players at the moment.

Hazard, who cost $113 million when he transferred from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019, has been unable to justify his high price tag and repeat the form that earned him so much success at Stamford Bridge. Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 competitive games throughout his Chelsea tenure.

Hazard’s stay in the Spanish city has been plagued by a number of injuries. Hazard has made 57 appearances across all competitions in his third season with Real Madrid, and has only five goals to his name.

Contrary to popular belief, James, who is 22 years old, is currently one of Chelsea’s sharpest players. The England right-back has been a key member of a Chelsea team that has reached four finals in the last two years, including the UEFA Champions League final, which the Blues won by defeating Manchester City 1-0.

Furthermore, as captain Cesar Azpilicueta becomes older, James becomes even more crucial as the team’s only other right-back.

Real Madrid is rumored to be looking to unload Hazard during the forthcoming winter or summer transfer window.

Los Blancos are having trouble at right-back, and Carlo Ancelotti is trying to reinforce the position ahead of the January transfer window. Daniel Carvajal is the team’s sole traditional right-back at the moment. However, due to injury, the Spanish defender has been unable to play, forcing the club to utilize Lucas Vazquez in his place.

Real Madrid will have a difficult time signing James, who is under contract with his boyhood club until 2025 and has a current market value of $61 million, according to Transfermarkt.