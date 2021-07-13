Real Madrid is willing to pay $59 million to sign Euro 2020’s breakout star ahead of Barcelona.

Real Madrid is reportedly increasing their interest in signing Mikkel Damsgaard, the breakout star of Euro 2020.

Damsgaard, who helped Denmark qualify for Euro 2020, is being pursued by a number of elite European clubs, including Real Madrid’s La Liga rivals FC Barcelona. Real Madrid are willing to pay $59 million to overcome their El Classico rivals in the race to sign Damsgaard, according to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital.

Damsgaard’s current club, Sampdoria, was anticipated to sell the player for between $36 million and $59 million, according to reports. The newest news from Real Madrid’s camp has put the Spanish giants in pole position to sign the talented Danish winger.

Apart from the two La Liga clubs, Liverpool FC, Everton, Leeds, Leicester City, Inter and AC Milan, and Juventus are all interested in the 21-year-old Damsgaard.

Damsgaard’s transfer could be difficult for Real Madrid to complete, since Sampdoria are unlikely to sell their young star during the current transfer window. According to soccer website Caughtoffside, the Serie A club plans to sell him next summer because it feels Damsgaard’s worth will rise after another strong season and the club will begin to recover financially.

In the summer of 2020, Damsgaard transferred from his boyhood club FC Nordsjaelland to Sampdoria. Despite only scoring two goals and providing four assists in 35 games in Serie A, the left-winger impressed with his freewheeling approach, which caused problems for opposing defenses on multiple occasions. His adaptability, which allows him to play any function in attack or midfield, has made him a tempting target for a number of big clubs.

His strong showing at Euros 2020 only bolstered his cause. Damsgaard scored two goals and added an assist for Denmark at Euro 2020, including one in the thrilling semi-final against England. Despite the fact that Denmark was eliminated after a 2-1 defeat, Damsgaard had already impressed enough to become a highly sought-after player in the upcoming summer window of 2021.