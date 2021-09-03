Real Madrid is rumored to be interested in two world-class players during the summer transfer window of 2022.

Real Madrid got a piece of the action as well, buying Eduardo Camavinga from Stade Rennes in one of the finest transfer windows in recent memory.

The club, on the other hand, is said to be well prepared for the summer transfer window of 2022.

According to recent sources, Real Madrid is interested in signing Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain next summer as the “most brilliant striker of his generation.”

Throughout the transfer window, Mbappe was connected with a return to his childhood club, and Real Madrid decided to act on it in the last weeks in the hopes of pressing Paris Saint-Germain to sell.

The French giants, on the other hand, were uninterested in any transfer talks for Mbappe and turned down Real Madrid’s hefty €200 million ($235 million) offer.

According to Marca, the La Liga heavyweights are preparing for a double swoop after missing out on Mbappe earlier this summer.

Mbappe’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in a year, and if he does not sign an extension, Real Madrid plans to sign him on a free transfer.

Haaland, on the other hand, has a £64 million ($88.3 million) release clause that will take effect next summer.

Los Blancos will need to reach an agreement with his agent Mino Raiola as soon as possible, as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all expressed interest in signing the teenage forward.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was unable to get Haaland or Mbappe, but he was successful in signing Camavinga.

The 18-year-old is expected to play a significant role in Real Madrid’s first squad, alongside midfield mentors Casemiro, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos, who is now sidelined with a groin injury.

Despite losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus during the 2018 transfer window, Real Madrid has won the La Liga title and finished second in the previous three seasons.

With the additions of Mbappe and Haaland to the first team, as well as Barcelona’s current financial difficulties, Real Madrid’s grip on La Liga will be maintained for the foreseeable future.