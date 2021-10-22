Real Madrid is reportedly interested in an aggressive striker who has hinted at a return to Barcelona.

Real Madrid is one of the top European teams tracking a teenage attacker who refined his skills at Barcelona.

Real Madrid has won three of its previous five La Liga games, putting the squad on a strong start to the season.

With Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and veteran Luka Modric working together, the frontline remains solid.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, are thought to be planning for the future and have already identified a few prospective transfer targets. Iker Bravo of Bayer Leverkusen is one of them, according to Spanish website Fichajes.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Bravo departed his boyhood club Barcelona for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this summer in the hopes of getting more first-team experience.

According to a previous source, the adolescent was also on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt, Juventus, and AS Roma before joining Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is likely to make a move for Bravo, as the club continues to hunt for some of the most sought-after young players to reinforce one of its development teams or add depth to its senior squad.

As things stand, it appears that the German club made the right option in getting the 16-year-old center-services, forward’s as he has been excelling in senior squad training sessions.

Bravo has already appeared in five games for Bayer Leverkusen’s Under-19 team, netting three assists in the process.

His aggressiveness during his Spain Under-17 call-ups, on the other hand, stood out the most. This year, the football prodigy scored an incredible seven goals in four friendly for his country.

Bravo began his career at Barcelona Academy, widely known as “La Masia,” as did many other young people in the past.

But, like many others before him, he left the Catalans before even graduating from the club’s illustrious academy.

Bravo, although having officially left Barcelona, sent a poignant letter on Instagram, hinting at a potential comeback to the Catalan club.

Bravo added, "I feel more united than ever to you [Barcelona] and I want to express my gratitude to you." "Leaving Barcelona is a major move for a young athlete like me," he says. "My goal now is to keep growing, improving, and learning in order to become a professional football player," he concluded. "Hopefully, football will allow me to realize the identity and values that this club has instilled in me.