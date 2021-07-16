Real Madrid is ready to let go of the French defender, while Manchester United sees a ‘clear path’ to making a move.

It’s been confirmed!

Real Madrid has given up hope of re-signing Raphael Varane, leaving Manchester United with a clear path to the French defender.

According to sources, Real Madrid has only made one contract extension offer to Varane, but he and his agents have refused to consider it because he is focused only on the French national team’s preparations for the 2020 European Championship.

Real Madrid has realized that this is a subtle method for him to indicate that he does not want to stay at the Bernabeu.

Since France was eliminated from the tournament in the group of 16, there has been no progress in the negotiations.

Real Madrid is under pressure to sell the defender while they still have the chance to make the most money in this transfer window.

Manchester United has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. They’ve been after Varane for ten years, having attempted to recruit him in 2011 before he chose to join Real Madrid.

According to reports, Manchester United approached Real Madrid and stated that they will not spend more than £50 million ($69.3 million) for the center-back.

Sergio Ramos has chosen to sign with Ligue 1 runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid may have to lose another top defender when his contract expires next summer.

Real Madrid’s management has also given Varane permission to speak with other teams, but there have been no transfer demands as of yet, according to 90min.

“There is still a level of caution,” according to sources close to the matter, “but conversations with the player’s agents are going well, and they are hopeful and excited in equal measure — they can see the finish line.”

If Varane is able to join Manchester United, he will join a defensive line that includes Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, and team captain Harry Maguire, who will finally have a player who can co-captain alongside him.