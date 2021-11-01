Real Madrid is interested in signing Manchester United and Chelsea superstars in January, according to reports.

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Bayern Munich’s Antonio Rudiger for next summer.

Los Blancos are significantly more optimistic about signing Pogba in the summer of 2022 than they were a few months ago, according to Spanish daily Marca.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, Manchester United is waiting for Pogba to respond to a new contract offer made to the midfielder in July. According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is still interested in signing Pogba and is keeping a close eye on the France international’s contract status at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s contract discussions with Manchester United have reportedly stopped after he was benched for the Premier League match against Liverpool last month. Manchester United might lose their record signing for free next summer. Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a fee of $121 million.

Both Pogba and Rudiger, the Chelsea center-back, have less than a year left on their present contracts and will be free to talk with overseas clubs in January. During the approaching winter window, Real Madrid hopes to secure a pre-season agreement with both stars. Last January, the La Liga club did the same with David Alaba, who transferred from Bayern Munich to Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Rudiger is said to be dissatisfied with the money Chelsea has offered him so far, as well as their lack of effort to offer him the deal he believes he deserves. Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in 2017 for a cost of $40 million.

Rudiger, who has yet to sign a new contract with Chelsea despite being one of Thomas Tuchel’s favorites, is said to be in negotiations with a number of clubs, including Premier League rivals Manchester City. Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga winners, are also interested in signing Rudiger, who was instrumental in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph last season.

Chelsea FC presently leads the 2021-22 Premier League table by three points over Liverpool FC in second place.