Real Madrid is interested in a Manchester United player who is vying for game time with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani, who is vying for playing time at Old Trafford with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Los Blancos are searching for a low-cost addition to bolster their assault, and Cavani has been identified as a target, according to Spanish daily El Nacional.

Cavani is set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, having signed a one-year contract with the club. However, the former Napoli striker might leave Old Trafford in January, as Real Madrid are considering a move for him during the winter transfer window.

Cavani was said to be returning to South America towards the close of last season. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer persuaded him to sign a new one-year contract. Following that, Solskjaer brought in former Juventus forward Ronaldo, who has led Manchester United’s attack since then.

Not only did Cavani have to give up his No. 7 shirt to Ronaldo, but his playing time has also decreased since then. Despite missing a few games due to injury, Cavani and Ronaldo play comparable roles on the field, and Cavani will have to compete with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for minutes at Old Trafford.

According to the soccer website TEAMtalk, it’s unclear if Cavani was guaranteed enough playing time when he signed a contract extension ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Cavani is said to be a fan of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who sought to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star on a loan deal in August. The La Liga heavyweights, on the other hand, had been unable to seal a deal for Cavani.

Real Madrid had also examined Radamel Falcao, who joined Rayo Vallecano earlier this month, and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as possible targets, but they have now zeroed in on Cavani, who is 34 years old.

Cavani has made three appearances for Manchester United this season, none of which have been starts.

Cavani had a fantastic first season at Manchester United after coming on a free transfer from PSG ahead of the 2020-21 season. He scored 17 goals and added six assists in his first season with the Red Devils.