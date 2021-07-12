Real Madrid is eyeing a $59 million Euro 2020 star who is also a Liverpool and Barcelona target, according to reports.

Real Madrid are apparently interested in signing Mikkel Damsgaard of Denmark, who has attracted attention after his strong performances at Euro 2020.

Real Madrid are the latest entrant in the race to sign Sampdoria’s left-winger, according to Spanish media site Fichajes. Barcelona, Liverpool, Everton, Leeds, Leicester City, Inter and AC Milan, and Juventus were also rumored to be interested in Damsgaard.

According to the Italian daily Tuttosport, Damsgaard, who helped Denmark reach the Euro 2020 semi-final, has a contract with Sampdoria until 2024, and the Serie A club wants to keep their youthful winger for another year.

Damsgaard, who is 21 years old, scored two goals and added an assist for Denmark at Euro 2020, including a goal in the thrilling semi-final against England. Despite the fact that Denmark was eliminated after a 2-1 defeat, Damsgaard had garnered enough attention to become a highly sought-after player in the upcoming summer window of 2021.

Sampdoria, who placed ninth in the Serie A 2020-21 table, intends to sell Damsgaard during the summer market of 2022, according to a Tuttosport report. The youthful playmaker is estimated to fetch between $36 million and $59 million.

Damsgaard joined Sampdoria from his boyhood club FC Nordsjaelland ahead of the 2020-21 season, and he wasted little time establishing himself at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Even though he only had two goals and four assists in 35 Serie A appearances in his debut season with Sampdoria, the left-winger impressed with his style of play and approach, which caused problems for opposing defenses on multiple occasions.

While a number of Italian and Spanish clubs are interested in signing Damsgaard, Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero feels that only English clubs can easily match his $36 million to $59 million transfer fee demands, according to soccer website The Hard Tackle.

According to Transfermarkt, Sampdoria’s demands are somewhat exorbitant when compared to Damsgaard’s current market value of roughly $14 million.