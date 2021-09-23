Real Madrid is dealing with a new transfer reality, while Liverpool is avoiding the Philippe Coutinho situation.

Following Liverpool’s recent success, it’s no surprise that clubs all over Europe are eyeing its talents as prospective transfer targets – but such ties are no longer regarded as a cause for concern.

If reports from Spain are to be believed, Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti are interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Los Blancos presently have Dani Carvajal as their senior right-back and Lucas Vazquez as a back-up, but according to ElNacional, neither is ‘convincing.’

They’ll almost certainly be looking for another next summer, and the 22-year-old could be on their list, but they’ll have to look elsewhere because there’s no indication he’ll be moving anytime soon.

Alexander-Arnold, an academy graduate and lifelong Liverpool supporter, is one of the club’s most notable recent success stories.

He debuted for the Reds in October 2016 and has since made over 180 appearances for the club, winning the Champions League and ending the club’s 30-year drought for a league title.

He’s already etched his name into the club’s illustrious history and is projected to have a bright future at Anfield, all of which prompted him to sign a new long-term deal this summer.

“It’s always a good option for me because of the state of the club and where I’m at in my career. Extending my stay and ensuring that I am here for longer is always a positive thing. After signing his new contract, he told the club’s website, “I’m made up.”

“It’s the only club I’ve ever truly known, so to be here for this long and to have the opportunity to stay longer is incredible for me and my family.

“Signing a new contract here is a proud time for me — it always is. Being trusted by the club and the personnel, as I have stated, is an incredible feeling.”

Alexander-Arnold has little reason to desire to play his game anywhere else right now, with success, first-team football, love and admiration from fans, and working under a world-class management.

Philippe Coutinho, a former teammate, is flawless. “The summary has come to an end.”