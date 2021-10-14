Real Madrid is after Chelsea’s $40 million star, who is one of Tuchel’s favorite players, according to reports.

Real Madrid is said to be interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger next summer.

Given that Real Madrid is still dealing with the effects of the pandemic, they are unlikely to spend heavily in the transfer market. Rudiger’s current Chelsea contract expires in the summer of 2022, and the German defender has yet to negotiate a new agreement. According to Spanish daily Marca, Real Madrid is searching for a free transfer or a bargain deal for Rudiger in January.

Last summer, Real Madrid signed Bayern Munich’s David Alaba on a free transfer, and they are hoping to do it again this summer. Real Madrid is without a good defensive tandem with the exits of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. This season, Los Blancos have surrendered ten goals. Real Madrid won four Champions League titles with the help of Ramos and Varane.

Ramos left Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after 16 years with the club. Varane joined Manchester United for $46 million after a decade with Los Blancos.

Rudiger, who joined Chelsea for $40 million from Roma in 2017, is hesitant to sign an extension with the Blues because he believes he should be considered more important in Europe than he is now, according to sports website Football Espana.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has earlier requested that Rudiger’s contract extension process be expedited since the German center-back is receiving interest from other major European teams, particularly Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Juventus and Bayern Munich are among the clubs interested in signing Rudiger, in addition to the French club and Real Madrid.

Tuchel, who took over for Frank Lampard in the middle of the 2020-21 season, helped Rudiger resurrect his career at Chelsea. Rudiger concluded the season as Tuchel’s second-most used player after club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, despite suffering under Lampard’s supervision.

Chelsea are also rumored to be interested in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres, who is seen as a perfect substitute for Ramos at Real Madrid.