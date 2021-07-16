Real Madrid have identified Liverpool’s $175 million star as a possible replacement for Mbappe this summer, according to reports.

If Real Madrid fails to recruit Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC has been identified as a potential replacement.

Real Madrid is going through a financial crisis as a result of the Santiago Bernabeu refurbishment and the coronavirus outbreak, and they are unable to make large investments. Salah’s asking price is believed to be cheaper than other European stars because his current deal with Liverpool is set to expire in 2023, according to Spanish daily Fichajes.

Mbappe, whose contract with PSG expires in a year, has declined an extension with the Ligue 1 club. However, the 2018 World Cup winner has assured PSG that he would honor his remaining contract and will not leave this summer. Due to Real Madrid’s failure to win a single trophy last season, it is believed that Carlo Ancelotti will not wait for Mbappe to become a free agent in the summer of 2022 and will make a huge signing to reinforce his assault ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Ancelotti had previously stated that he wanted to rejoin with Everton’s Richarlison at Real Madrid. According to the Fichajes source, the 13-time Champions League winners have opted not to pursue the Brazilian forward.

Salah, who was previously regarded for being both explosive and reckless, underwent a dramatic transformation as a player when he transferred from AS Roma to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2017. In each of his four seasons with the Reds, he has finished as the team’s top scorer. In 203 competitive appearances for Liverpool, he has scored 125 goals and supplied 47 assists.

Liverpool are adamant that Salah will not be sold this summer. According to the Spanish media site Don Balon, interested clubs must approach them with a bid of at least $175 million for the Egypt national.

According to sports website The Hard Tackle, Roberto Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), and fellow Liverpool forward Sadio Mane have all been linked with Real Madrid as alternatives to Mbappe.