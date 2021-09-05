Real Madrid grab Mohamed Salah after Jamie Carragher signs him to a Liverpool contract.

Mohamed Salah will pledge his future to Liverpool, according to Jamie Carragher, and his former club will no longer have to worry about losing their finest players to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Salah’s contract extension expires in two years, and he was identified early this year as one of many key players Liverpool wanted to talk to about new terms this summer.

Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson have all signed new contracts this summer, with more on the way.

According to The Washington Newsday, Liverpool wants to reward Salah for his performance at Anfield, and any new terms will almost certainly make him the club’s highest-paid player.

Salah is expected to sign a new Reds contract, and Carragher believes that his old club is now bucking a pattern that saw Liverpool’s players drawn away from Anfield by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past.

He told Sky Sports, “It’s not only about Jordan Henderson; it’s about the group of players who have signed long-term contracts.”

“I believe Liverpool has some of the top players in the world, with Alisson and Virgil van Dijk getting six-year contracts. Mohamed Salah, I believe, will be the next to sign.

“If we had players of that level in the past, definitely when I was at the club, they would have gone to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“We’ve lost a lot of players throughout the years, but the club hasn’t spent much money on transfers this year. We paid £36 million ($50 million) for [Ibrahima] Konate, and we’ve more than made up for it through sales.

“I believe the money spent this pre-season on new contracts will allow those players to remain at Liverpool for the rest of their lives.

“Jordan is the most recent, and he is expected to follow Andy Robertson, Fabinho, and Salah.”