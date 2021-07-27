Real Madrid fans are raving over former Liverpool winger Cristiano Ronaldo.

Michael Edwards has established himself as a savvy negotiator who has assisted Liverpool in gaining the upper hand in numerous transfer negotiations.

Whether it’s an eye-popping sum or an additional clause, the Reds have benefited from a number of agreements in recent years.

The players who join the club receive a lot of attention, and properly so most of the time. They are the players who are most likely to have an immediate impact on the team.

Players who leave Anfield for greener pastures can, however, lend a helping hand down the road.

One player appears to be on the verge of doing just that.

Liverpool received a £7.5 million transfer price when they sold Ryan Kent to Rangers in the summer of 2019 – £6.5 million guaranteed, with a further £1 million in possible bonuses.

After spending the previous season on loan with the now-Scottish Premiership champions, Liverpool made certain that the player was given the opportunity to return to the club where he had found a new home.

Another component of that trade could aid Liverpool at some point now, two years later.

In addition to the transfer price, Liverpool was able to negotiate a 20% sell-on fee in Kent’s new contract in the event that he was transferred in the future.

This was seen as a crucial aspect of the deal at the time, with the Reds believing Kent’s potential will see him return to the Premier League in the future.

If Kent continues to perform and amaze for the Scottish club, this might prove to be a remarkable piece of insight.

He was instrumental in Rangers dethroning Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership last season, and he’s already demonstrating his worth in pre-season.

Rangers hosted Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid for a pre-season friendly at Ibrox on Sunday evening.

Rangers won the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten, after losing the first goal to Madrid attacker Rodrygo.

Despite the fact that Kent did not score, he drew the attention of several Real Madrid supporters.

“Let’s recruit Ryan Kent instead of Kylian Mbappe,” one Los Blancos fan account, Managing Madrid, posted on Twitter.

Of course, it's possible that this was a.