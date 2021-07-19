Real Madrid could offer promising winger Raphael Varane to Manchester United, according to reports.

Real Madrid has a slew of holes to fill this summer, and new coach Carlos Ancelotti is working his way through them one by one.

The squad is primarily seeking for replacements in the attacking and defending areas, as longstanding captain Sergio Ramos’ departure has left a big vacuum in the backfield, and their offense has been relatively mediocre.

They also risk losing Raphael Varane to Manchester United in the English Premier League after allowing the 28-year-old to speak with the Red Devils about a possible transfer this summer.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, has their sights set on making a major statement this summer, with plans to offload contracts in order to sign Paris Saint-Kylian Germain’s Mbappe.

Real Madrid has offered Manchester United promising 21-year-old winger Vinicius Junior to help finance a future bid for Varane.

Vinicius arrived at the Bernabeu in the summer of 2018, costing the club £36 million ($49.6 million) in transfer fees from Flamengo in Brazil’s Serie A.

The winger has only scored 15 goals in 118 appearances for Real Madrid, eight of them have come in the league.

The teenager certainly has skill as he swiftly navigates the pitch in quest of goal-scoring opportunities, but his recent three years at Real Madrid have been marked by inconsistency.

Varane is close to reaching an agreement with Manchester United, and Real Madrid wants to add Vinicius in the trade for £68.5 million ($94.3 million).

Manchester United is unlikely to sign the teenage winger, since the club’s winger depth has increased significantly with the impending signing of Jadon Sancho and the return of Jesse Lingard from a loan spell with West Ham United.

Manchester United, despite their winger depth, is rumored to be assessing interest in Vinicius.

If they decide to keep him, it will almost certainly be on a loan deal with the option to buy him outright next summer, as the club cannot afford to keep him right now.