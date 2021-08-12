Real Madrid and PSG are interested in signing Tuchel’s key $40 million player at Chelsea, according to reports.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly wanted by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Rudiger is in the final year of his Chelsea contract and has yet to sign a new deal. Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports, Real Madrid and PSG are keeping an eye on Rudiger’s contract status at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and Rudiger have started talking about a contract extension, the center-back confirmed on Tuesday.

“As I already stated, I wanted to focus on the Euros first, and then talk about it when I return. For the time being, that is what has occurred. The negotiations have started, and we’ll see how things progress as time goes on,” Rudiger stated ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup encounter against Villarreal. Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time in less than three months, defeating the Spanish team 6-5 on penalties.

The 28-year-old German defender believes the next contract he signs will be the most crucial of his career, and Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel sees the player as a long-term player in his plans beyond the 2021-22 season.

Rudiger, who just played in Chelsea’s pre-season friendlies against Arsenal and Tottenham, still has a chance to sign a lucrative contract. Rudiger might leave Chelsea as a free agent if Chelsea is unable to match his market value. In January, he will be free to sign a pre-season contract with any club, despite interest from PSG and Real Madrid.

Rudiger is thought to possess all of the necessary traits to succeed at Real Madrid. He is tenacious and never hesitates to push up into the assault, rather than assisting in the creation of opportunities. Rudiger, who gives his best for his side on the field, possesses the mentality and spirit that the former La Liga champions require.

Regardless of what the future holds for Rudiger, the German center-back, who won the Champions League with Chelsea last season, has notified the club that he will be totally dedicated to the club for the coming season.

Rudiger began his senior career in 2011 with Stuttgart and spent three complete seasons with the Bundesliga club before joining Roma on loan in 2015. Rudiger made an impression on the Serie A team in 37 games, and Roma signed him permanently the following summer.

Rudiger was signed just one season after being a permanent member of Roma. Brief News from Washington Newsday.