Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing a frustrated Chelsea defender.

Two large European clubs are anxiously waiting on the sidelines to sign Antonio Rudiger as the possibility of a divorce between him and Chelsea grows.

According to ESPN, the 28-year-negotiations old’s with Chelsea have come to a halt due to Rudiger’s demands for a pay raise from his current weekly income of £100,000 ($138,219) to £200,000 ($276,438).

Chelsea, on the other hand, is only willing to pay £150,000 ($206,900) per week to the German center-back, who is nearing the twilight of his career.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are both preparing for a bidding war for the prized defender as a result of this development.

Since reports surfaced in mid-September, Real Madrid has been interested in Rudiger.

When it comes to securing significant transfer targets, Los Blancos has always stayed on the sidelines, waiting for discussions to break down before pounce.

They are currently second in La Liga, but that does not mean they are content with their current situation at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid has allowed 12 goals in all competitions this season, and having Rudiger in the backfield would significantly improve their chances of winning La Liga.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are the newest entrants in the Rudiger sweepstakes.

The German side was said to be in exploratory talks with Rudiger’s brother and agent, Sahr Senesie, in late September.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, had not mentioned a long-term deal throughout the talks.

Multiple sites have reported that rival teams are willing to pay more than £300,000 ($414,657) to entice Rudiger to leave, according to ESPN.

This assertion could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Rudiger has been emphatic that he wants to do the right thing by Chelsea and play his heart out for them despite the transfer speculations.

“I am honored by the interest. That demonstrates that I’ve lately done a few things correctly, but I don’t allow myself to be distracted. To my club, I owe it to myself to do well. I am the one who makes the decisions. “They don’t rely on anyone,” Rudiger said, according to ESPN.