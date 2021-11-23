‘Real education,’ says Virgil van Dijk of the Spain star linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Virgil van Dijk is Pau Torres’ role model, and watching the Liverpool defender in action is a’real education,’ according to the Villarreal defender.

Torres has become as one of Europe’s most promising centre-backs in recent years, succeeding for both club and country.

The Spain international combines grace on the ball with defensive awareness and physicality, so it’s no surprise he’s been linked with bigger teams like Liverpool and Manchester United, who play Villareal tonight in the Champions League.

Torres’ high regard for Van Dijk is understandable given his style of play, and when asked about the Reds player, he was effusive in his comments.

According to the MailOnline, the Spain international stated, “He is the best centre-back in the world right now.” “It doesn’t matter how fast the opponent is; he can still leave him space to run and know he’ll get there because of his physical condition.”

“You have to observe the greatest to see how they handle defensive situations.” Because they’re a team that plays with a lot of guys high up the pitch and he has a lot of metres behind him, it’ll be interesting to see how he handles being outmanned. It’s a great eye-opener to see how he defends against such counter-attacks.” After missing the most of the previous season owing to a significant knee injury, Van Dijk has returned to the Liverpool club this season. Despite his lengthy absence, he has played every minute of the Premier League in 2021-22.

He was instrumental in the Reds’ Premier League title challenge against Manchester City in 2018-19, receiving the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

The following year, Van Dijk was a key element in the team’s success, as they ended a 30-year drought for a league title.