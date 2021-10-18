Re-signing Mikal Bridges might lead to a contract extension for Deandre Ayton in the near future, according to NBA rumors.

Mikal Bridges has agreed to a contract extension with the Phoenix Suns, which might pave the way for Deandre Ayton to re-sign for less than the maximum.

The 25-year-old dynamic winger signed a four-year, $90 million rookie agreement with ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, which will pay him an average of $22.5 million per year.

Bridges’ deal is one of the more significant moves the Suns have made this offseason, and it demonstrates the team’s commitment to keeping their core together.

However, their negotiations with Ayton have come to a halt when the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft demanded a maximum salary.

After seeing fellow draft classmates Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receive maximum compensation from their respective organizations, the former Arizona Wildcat is eager to get a top-dollar deal.

Ayton was a big part of the Suns’ journey to the NBA Finals, but the team isn’t sure if he can do it again this season.

In 69 games last season, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged 14.4 points on 62.6 percent shooting, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.

In the playoffs, Ayton increased his scoring to 15.8 points on 65.8% shooting from the field and 11.8 rebounds.

With the Ayton predicament, fans are reminded of Joe Johnson’s 2005 offseason debacle.

Johnson became enraged with the front office when the Suns turned down bids that he considered were well below his market value, and the Atlanta Hawks swooped in to sign him to a $67.4 million sign-and-trade contract.

Phoenix would pay a high price for allowing him to walk, and owner Robert Sarver subsequently conceded that not paying the sweet-shooting guard was a mistake.

With each passing hour, there is reason to suppose that Ayton will suffer a similar fate, but Chris Paul offered solace by explaining that it is all part of the game’s business.

After signing Bridges, a max deal for Ayton, starting at about $29.75 million, would send the Suns well over the luxury tax threshold, limiting their ability to sign crucial pieces in the future.

With both Bridges and “The Point God” re-upping their contracts in the Valley, they have a wonderful opportunity to win the NBA title.

Time is running out for Ayton and the Suns to reach an agreement before the end of October.