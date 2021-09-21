RB for the Packers Aaron Jones scores four touchdowns but loses the chain that contained his father’s ashes.

Aaron Jones had a memorable night against the Detroit Lions on Monday, scoring four touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 victory. Jones lost a chain containing the ashes of his late father, who died in a battle with COVID earlier this year, at some time during the game.

After the game, stadium staff at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field went on a massive search for the missing chain.

According to the El Paso Times, Aaron’s father, Alvin Jones Sr., died on April 6 from COVID complications.

I just finished speaking with the Jones family on the phone. With their permission, I can officially disclose that Alvin Jones Sr. died as a result of COVID-19 complications. In the days leading up to his death, he had been admitted to the hospital. His memorial ceremony is set for Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

April 12, 2021 — andra litton (@tornandra)

Aaron Jones, Green Bay’s starting running back for numerous years, was wearing a chain with his late father’s ashes on it. Jones scored one rushing touchdown and three receiving touchdowns in the win on Monday night.

According to Jones during a post-game report Monday night, the chain broke after one of those touchdowns.

Jones stated, “If I was going to drop it anyplace, he’d want it to be in the end zone.”

On the show, Aaron Jones mentioned that he was wearing a chain with his father's ashes on it. The ground crew is looking for it after it fell off in the end zone after one of his touchdowns.

September 21, 2021 — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao)

