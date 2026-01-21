Razorbacks Dominate Vanderbilt in Impressive 93-68 Win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In a stunning display of athleticism and precision, the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks cruised to a 93-68 victory over the No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores, maintaining their undefeated home record this season. The win, marked by a dominant second-half surge, sent a clear message to the SEC and showcased Arkansas’ aggressive play both offensively and defensively.

Strong Start and Aerial Assault

From the opening moments at Bud Walton Arena, the Razorbacks set the tone, leaping to an early 20-point lead in the first 13 minutes. Arkansas’ electric start, spearheaded by sophomore Karter Knox and freshman Darius Acuff Jr., overwhelmed the Commodores. Vanderbilt, which had entered the game with an impressive 16-2 record, found themselves outpaced and outplayed as Arkansas shut down their high-powered offense.

Vanderbilt’s coach Mark Byington praised Arkansas’ relentless energy, stating, “They were shot out of a cannon tonight. Their speed and aggressiveness had us on our heels right away.” By halftime, Arkansas led 46-35, despite a late burst of scoring from Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel, who netted 17 points in the first half. However, the Commodores struggled to maintain their rhythm after the break, and Nickel was held scoreless in the second half.

Meanwhile, Arkansas continued to press their advantage. Acuff Jr., leading the SEC with an average of 6.3 assists per game, orchestrated his team’s offense with finesse. He finished with 17 points and five assists, dishing out each assist in the second half, all of which led to thunderous dunks. Acuff Jr.’s playmaking ability and speed kept Vanderbilt’s defense on edge throughout the game.

The Razorbacks dominated the paint, outscoring Vanderbilt 50-22, and executed 13 dunks, 11 of which came after halftime. Malique Ewin led the charge with four slams, while Knox, Nick Pringle, and Trevon Brazile contributed with multiple dunks of their own. Knox finished with 16 points, including a three-pointer that forced a Vanderbilt timeout early on, setting the stage for the rest of the game.

Head coach John Calipari credited a tough practice session the day before for his team’s sharpness. “You never leave the gym where you’re pissed off by yourself,” he remarked, emphasizing his team’s commitment to improving their performance.

The Razorbacks shot an impressive 58% from the field (37-of-64) and 83% from the free-throw line. With 25 assists and just seven turnovers, Arkansas showcased a well-coordinated team effort. “When the ball moves and we drive and it’s kicked, we’re really good,” said Calipari.

For Vanderbilt, the loss marked their third consecutive defeat, dropping their record to 16-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play. The Commodores struggled with their shooting, finishing at 38% from the field and 32% from three-point range. Tyler Tanner (11 points) and Devin McGlockton (10 points) joined Nickel in double figures, but the Commodores’ inability to control the boards and capitalize on second-chance opportunities proved costly.

Arkansas will look to keep their momentum going when they host LSU next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt faces a tough road ahead as they travel to Mississippi State on January 24, hoping to regain their form.

With their most dominant win over a ranked opponent in nearly two decades, Arkansas solidified their reputation as one of the most dangerous teams in the SEC, especially when playing in front of their home crowd. If they can maintain this energy and consistency, the Razorbacks will remain a formidable force in the conference.