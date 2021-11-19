Rays make a record-setting long-term offer to budding third baseman, according to MLB rumors.

The Tampa Bay Rays have a reputation for making low-ball offers to top MLB prospects.

Tradition, it appears, is open to exceptions, and shortstop Wander Franco appears to be one of them.

The Rays are committed to keeping the 20-year-old talent in the fold, and he is due for a new contract.

According to Yancen Pujols of El Caribe, the Rays have purportedly put together a record-setting contract for Franco, though no official details have been released.

According to the article, the arrangement would last ten years and cost between $150 million and $200 million.

If this is accurate, Franco’s new contract will be worth more than Ronald Acuna Jr.’s $100 million deal with the Atlanta Braves in July 2014.

Several MLB teams have signed early-year extensions, including the Rays. This would allow them to keep hold of rights to up-and-coming athletes, allowing them to keep hold of homegrown stars.

Brandon Lowe, Evan Longoria, Matt Moore, and Chris Archer are some of the names Tampa Bay has had success with in the past.

All of them accepted team-friendly extension offers that dwarfed the team’s other offers.

Franco has also shown to be worth the investment, slashing.288/.347/.463 in 308 plate appearances with seven home runs, 18 doubles, five triples, and a pair of stolen bases.

He also presented various indications that he is a member of the league. He hit a number of home runs, including a span in which he hit.329/.398/.545 with a batting line that included more walks (9.1%) than strikeouts (8.1 percent ).

Franco went on to finish third in the AL Rookie of the Year voting despite only appearing in 70 games.

For the time being, Franco and the Rays are reported to be in talks.

According to critics, the third baseman has a lot to prove. However, if Tampa Bay is correct in projecting Franco as a rising star, it would be a financial bargain for the team.