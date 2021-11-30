Ray Kennedy’s touching tribute to Liverpool supporters.

Ray Kennedy, a Liverpool star, died at the age of 70 after suffering Parkinson’s Disease for more than half of his life.

Bill Shankly’s final signing as manager was the forward, who joined the Reds from Arsenal in 1974 for a club record £200,000.

During his eight seasons at Anfield, he won five league crowns, three European Cups, the UEFA Cup, and the League Cup, scoring 72 goals in 393 games.

As Kennedy’s Parkinson’s disease progressed later in life, fans of both Liverpool and Arsenal began fundraising to help the winger financially by establishing the Ray of Hope Appeal.

Kennedy spoke at this event to express his gratitude to fans for their donations.

Ray Kennedy’s voice trembles, the phone line goes silent, and a previously lively conversation abruptly comes to a halt.

It’s not his Parkinson’s Disease, which he’s had since the early 1980s, that causes the Liverpool icon stop talking; it’s the overwhelming passion he feels when he thinks of the love and support he’s received from those who idolized him as a player.

Because, even if Kennedy’s terrible disease means he is waging the battle of his life, he can rest assured that he is not alone, thanks to the generosity of a group of Liverpool fans who have raised tens of thousands of pounds to help make his life a little easier.

“It’s incredible,” Kennedy says as he gathers his thoughts and composure to give a heartfelt homage to those who have made it their business to support a man who brought them so much joy as one of Liverpool’s best players in the 1970s and 1980s.

“I’ve always known the Liverpool fans were unique, but I guess I didn’t realize how amazing they were until now.”

“I am grateful for everything they have done for me, and it is difficult for me to express how grateful I am.

"It's wonderful that they remember me, and it's even better that people have given so generously to aid me." "Absolutely fantastic."