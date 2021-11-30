Ray Kennedy, a Liverpool legend, has died at the age of 70.

Ray Kennedy, a Liverpool legend, died at the age of 70, leaving the club in sadness.

Kennedy, who died on Tuesday morning after a 35-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, was a major member of the Liverpool club that dominated both English and European football in the 1970s.

During his seven-and-a-half years at Liverpool, he made 393 appearances and scored 72 goals while winning five league titles, three European Cups, one League Cup, a UEFA Cup, and a European Super Cup.

His arrival from Arsenal in July 1974 was overshadowed by the announcement that Bill Shankly, the manager who had signed him, was leaving Anfield that same day.

Kennedy was brought in as a forward but was converted to a midfielder by Shankly’s successor Bob Paisley, earning him 20 England caps during his time at Liverpool.

Kennedy’s most famous goals for the club were in the European Cup, with the second coming in the dramatic 3-1 quarter-final win over St Etienne in 1977 and the third coming in the 1981 semi-final win over Bayern Munich on away goals.

He went on to play for Swansea City, Hartlepool United, and Pezoporikos of Cyprus until being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in November 1986.